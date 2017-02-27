GBI discusses old, unsolved homicides and missing persons cases

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for tips to help solve four of its unsolved cases.

Two of the cases are confirmed homicides. The two other cases involve victims who have not been seen since they disappeared.

Agents in Irwin County made an arrest last week in one of the state’s highest profile missing person case dating back more than a decade. That arrest proves to them that their system works when it comes to old cases.

Looking through case files is nothing new for agents Bill Bodrey and Josh Ayer. What is different is the contents of those files. All of them relate to unsolved homicides or missing person cases.

"We're going over what's been done, what can be done and trying to make plans for what investigative leads to take next on all these old cases,” said Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodrey with the GBI.

The first case we discussed: the shooting death of Chris Starks on Savannah State's campus in August of 2015. The crime happened in a busy part of campus, yet no one has identified that shooter.

“We suspect someone did see something and they are able to identify this person. A lot of times people don't come forward due to fear,” said Bodrey.

As always, you can stay anonymous. Closure for Starks' family could be waiting on that tip.

The second case involves the death of a Statesboro man. Victor Sweet was last seen at an apartment on Proctor Street in Statesboro in May of 2014. Searchers found his body in Jenkins County in December of 2014. Once again, tips are few and far between.

Next, the disappearance of Travis Tankersley. He was last seen at a home in Sylvania last August. A search around that home and interviews turned up nothing.

"When you work a case like this, you never set it down. You're always thinking about it, thinking what you can do next, what you can do better, the next piece of the puzzle, wondering when it's going to come in,” said Bodrey.

The fourth case involves a man missing out of Jenkins County. L.C. Burroughs, 74, hasn't been seen since 2013. Bodrey admits the cases are old but not cold. They want any tip - big or small - phoned in.

"Some people may think it's just a small tip, there's nothing to it so they don't call. I wish they would because a lot of times those small little tips are the piece of the puzzle that we need,” said Bodrey.

It’s a piece that could finally bring answers in four mysterious cases. Agents review these old cases at least once every quarter to discuss progress.

If you have any information on these four cases or another one, call GBI immediately at 912.871.1121 or 1.800.597.TIPS.

