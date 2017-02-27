Lane closures nightly on EB I-16 from Dean Forest to I-516 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Lane closures nightly on EB I-16 from Dean Forest to I-516

(Source: Raycom Media image) (Source: Raycom Media image)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Lane closures will occur on eastbound and westbound Interstate 16 from Dean Forest Road to I-516 from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Wednesday, March 8.

Single lane closures in this area are expected nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for core sample work on the roadway.

All work is weather contingent.

