Lane closures nightly on EB I-16 from Dean Forest to I-516

Lane closures will occur on eastbound and westbound Interstate 16 from Dean Forest Road to I-516 from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Wednesday, March 8.
Single lane closures in this area are expected nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for core sample work on the roadway.
All work is weather contingent.
