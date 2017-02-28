Savannah State president among HBCU leaders to meet with Preside - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah State president among HBCU leaders to meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -

President Donald Trump met with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Oval Office.

Among those in attendance was Savannah State University President Cheryl Dozier

During the conference, they all discussed the value of HBCU education and maintaining a relationship with federal legislators and executives.

