Jack Kingston joins CNN as political commentator

Conservative activist and former Georgia Congressman Jack Kingston has officially joined CNN as a part-time political commentator, according to Kingston’s office.

Kingston appeared regularly as a guest on the news network in the months leading up to and following the November election, defending conservatism and supporting candidate and President Donald Trump.

Kingston says as the new political commentator, he wants to make sure both sides are heard.

“This new role gives me an opportunity to push back on the DC narrative and make sure both sides are heard," said Kingston in a news release. "I appreciate CNN giving me this chance. In the many months that I’ve appeared on their network, CNN has never asked me to modify my opinions or statements.”

Kingston represented Georgia’s First District in Congress until 2015, currently serves as Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Foundation and says he will continue to be active in the conservative cause in Georgia.

