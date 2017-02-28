Dangerous stink bug found in cargo at Georgia Ports in Savannah

Savannah Port officials stopped a shipment after a dangerous stink bug from Asia was discovered in cargo.

Customs and Border Protection agents found the bug February 13th while inspecting a shipment of tiles that arrived from China.

Yellow spotted stink bugs can cause damage and spread diseases to fruits, vegetables and other plants.

The shipment was disinfected to ensure it was free of insects, then released for Illinois.

