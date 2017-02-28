Cure Kids Cancer: St. Baldrick's Day in Savannah March 25 in City Market

Bald is Beautiful. Plenty of people will shave their heads in Savannah on March 25th to support children fighting cancer and to help fund research to cure childhood cancers.

St. Baldrick's Day is a play on St. Patrick's Day. Volunteers agree to shave their heads to raise funds for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a childhood cancer charity funding research to help find cures for children with cancer, also helping to benefit the Children's Hospital at Memorial University Medical Center.

More than 100 people will have their hair shaved off for the Annual Event. Savannah has celebrated for St. Baldrick's Day for more than a decade, this will be the 7th consecutive year in City Market. Last year, the event raised over $70,000.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government, giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers.

For more information and to donate: go to Savannah St. Baldrick's Webpage or the St. Baldrick's Savannah Facebook page.

The event will be held Saturday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Savannah's City Market.

WTOC’s Mike Cihla will again be the emcee for the event.

