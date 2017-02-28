FBI conducts search of former Statesboro city councilman's home

Federal agents showed up at the home of a former Statesboro City Council member with a search warrant, early Tuesday morning.

They spent hours going through the home and collecting evidence - but what kind of evidence? They aren't saying. WTOC was on the scene to find out how this fits into what appears to be a statewide case.

The front lawn outside Will Britt's home was filled with agents from the FBI and IRS as they executed the search warrant. Officials brought out boxes and bags of evidence until nearly noon. They did confer that other agents were conducting searches in Milledgeville, Valdosta, and elsewhere. Britt and his brother have had ties to two of the clubs in Milledgeville that were locked down by agents Tuesday morning.

"This is the culmination of an investigation that's been underway for more than a year. It's an ongoing investigation, so it will be continuing," said Sr. Agent James Harrison, FBI.

Britt served three terms as a councilman, beginning in 2003, including time as mayor pro tem. He announced in 2015 that he would not seek reelection. His business ventures include real estate and concert promotions. Agents did not say what they were searching for, or whether the investigation focuses on Britt's personal business dealings or his time in council.

“The FBI, along with our partners in the IRS, have executed several search warrants across the state of Georgia in conjunction with an on-going federal investigation,” said Sr. Agent Harrison.

Another former council member, Gary Lewis, left office at the same time. He's now in federal prison for trying to sell his council vote.

