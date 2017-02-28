Good News: Jenkins High School basketball team surprised with shoes

The Jenkins boys basketball team has dedicated their performance in this year's State Basketball Playoffs to the memory of three individuals close to the program who have passed away recently.



But now the Warriors have someone else to play for.

One of the best high school basketball teams in Savannah will look even better the next time they take the court.



"I want my students to know that there's always somebody watching you, no matter what it is you're doing,” said Bakari Bryant, Jenkins Basketball Coach.



And sometimes, there's someone looking out for you too.



Patrick Alston went to watch his friend Bakari Bryant's Jenkins basketball team at the start of the state playoffs. Although impressed by how the Warriors attack the rim, he couldn't help notice something closer to the floor.



"We always want to look uniform top to bottom and this year we weren't able to get team shoes,” said Bryant.



"I noticed there was a need and so I asked coach Bakari if he could send me all the kids shoe sizes, that I wanted to go ahead and donate tennis shoes to the entire basketball team,” said Alston.



"Just like that, he came the next day with 17 pair of shoes. Like I said, it's a blessing in disguise,” said Bryant.



It was also a lesson in disguise.



Because Alston donated the high tops to highlight a greater message.



"You give them an opportunity to see that there are people out there who care about them other than care about what they can get from them, but also about what they can do for them and mentor them and inspire them. And so I hope every time they look at the tennis shoes that it gives them that little glimmer of hope that, hey, I can do something for somebody else one day and maybe help them to carry on to the next level,” said Alston.



The Warriors hope to send a message to Calhoun when they meet in the Elite Eight of the 3-A playoffs tomorrow. But they also have one for one of their newest and most generous fan.



"I mean thank you,” said Trevion Lamar, Jenkins Senior. “Not everybody does that to their home school and it shows that he gives back to the community, even if he couldn't, he still did it. And it just shows that he has a good heart.”

