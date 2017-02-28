Girl Scout dessert contest winner announced

The culmination of a weekend-long contest happened Tuesday afternoon at the Pirate's House.

The 3rd annual National Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Contest wrapped up with the official judging and trophy presentation. This past weekend, more than a dozen local restaurants participated and taste-testers voted for their favorites.

Tuesday, a panel of judges sampled each dish and determined their favorites.

"It's an opportunity to kind of go back to my childhood. So it's really kind of take what you grew up eating and combine it in a new, modern way and give it to the people,” said Kitchen 320 Executive Chef Will Herrington.

WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin was one of the judges, as well as several other local personalities and chefs.

Savannah Rae's Popcorn is the specialty eatery winner. The restaurant winner is the Pirate's House.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.