Proposed plans discussed for Port of Savannah International Multi-Modal Connector

Local agencies coming together to talk about the proposed Port of Savannah International Multi-Modal Connector.

The project would replace the existing State Route 25/Main Street Bridge in Garden City. A newer - and much bigger - bridge would become a corridor featuring six arrival, departure and runaround tracks, two two-way, on-terminal service roads and more.

In order to make it happen, S.R. 25 at Pipemakers Canal could be closed for up to a year.

"Eliminate a lot of the trains that come through Garden City. The noise associated with those trains. And the trains backing up and causing delays,” said Garden City Mayor Don Bethune.

"With that reduced rail traffic will come reduced exposure for risk or collisions at highway-rail crossings,” said Rick Harris, with Norfolk Southern.

Additional tracks would be added to accommodate future intermodal growth. The connector would serve all rail operations on the Garden City Terminal.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.