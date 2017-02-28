RBC Heritage charity tour kicks off in Hilton Head

The countdown is officially underway for RBC Heritage, the biggest professional sporting event in South Carolina. While the pros aren’t set to tee off until April, Monday marks the start of the charity tour for the 49th annual event.

RBC Heritage Mascot Sir Willie Innes visited three nonprofit organizations on the island, Volunteers in Medicine, The Children's Center and the Neighborhood Outreach Connection. Each year proceeds from the tournament are distributed to local organizations.

Many who say the money from this event is crucial to their success and operation.

"I think it's huge, because locally we don't have many avenues," said Narendra Sharma, Neighborhood Outreach Connection Founder. "So RBC is a huge, you know, avenue for local nonprofits to generate funds and resources. And without that the nonprofits would be hard pressed.

You could see the excitement as Sir Willie stepped into the classroom at the Children’s Center, sharing a story with the kids.

The Children’s Center is an organization providing affordable and accessible early childhood education and services to families in need on the island.

“Well I’m here to spread the cheer, the plaid nation,” said Sir William Innes, RBC Heritage. “We are the RBC Heritage. “And we’re reminding our communities and everyone local that we wouldn’t be here without you. So we’re giving back to our communities.”

That’s why he and organizers from the RBC Heritage paid a visit to several partner nonprofit organizations. Each year proceeds from the tournament are distributed to these local charities that give back and make a difference in the community.

“Thank you to the whole community,” said Jody Levitt, The Children’s Center Executive Director. “All those people that do Birdies for Charity and Champions for Charity. It really makes an impact on the lives of these young people back here. That they’ll never know, but these kids will remember for a lifetime.”

In total, the Heritage Classic Foundation has given $35 million to local organizations. Last year alone, they donated $2 million to charity. This year they hope to top that.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.