Bloomingdale bulldog wins Best of Breed at Westminster Dog Show

If you watched the Westminster Dog Show, you know Rumor the German Sheppard won Best in Show. What you might not know, though, is that our own little local celebrity took home Best of Breed.

Demon and Bloomingdale Bulldogs stole the show in New York City. Marcie Bassett and husband Thomas don't have kids, they have bulldogs, six to be exact. Their latest addition to the family, Demon, has just won Best of Breed at the sport’s most prestigious event.

"Being a bucket list item, I was so thrilled to be there and I think everybody is happy now because I will be happy about it, been there done that. I can cross it off. To tell you it was the experience of a lifetime,” said Bassett.

This was their first time ever competing at the Westminster Dog Show and they did it by making history. Demon, who was bred in Argentina, is now the only South American bulldog in the world to be crowned grand champion, and at just 16 months old.

The American Kennel Club has a place for studs like this. Demon is now the top ranked bulldog in the United States and number two in the country for all breeds. Bassett says his ability to stand out is unlike any other.

"Just watching from the stands at Madison Square Garden, he walks in the ring and it's almost as if he puffs up. He just gets a little prouder, a little taller. He struts and he's loving his life,” Bassett said.

Demon is co-owned. He spends part of his time with his trainer, Julie Crook in Florida who knows that a show career is the shortest part of a dog's life. If Demon plays his cards right, he can retire at the ripe old age of three. What better place to do it than in the land of the bulldogs?

"Georgia being the Bulldogs’ state, everyone was more enthusiastic than usual. Most people say ‘well I'm not quite sure, that's face only a mother could love.’ Well, here is Georgia, they are loved,” said Bassett.

Demon did advance to the non-sporting event at Westminster, where he lost to a poodle, but he didn't skip a beat after that. He went straight to dog shows in Tallahassee and Pensacola, FL.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.