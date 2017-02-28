Bonaventure director comments on recent national trend of cemetery vandalism

Bonaventure Cemetery is a place that has a specific section for Jewish burials. If you have ever been to this place before you know that section "Q" and section "S" are both almost entirely dedicated to those of the Jewish faith.

A couple thousand internments are on just these couple acres. A local congregation came to the city years back to get the land so that family members and visitors of the famous cemetery might have a place to come and pay their respects. However, following a series of hate crimes across the country, we wanted to know if these local tombstones were at risk.

"Yes, we have a large section but it's not a concern of mine as far as an attack on a particular faith. My concern is the entire property. It's unfortunate and sad that people had to do that. Statistically, I think it's safe to say that the majority of vandalism isn't targeted, it's usually kids being kids,” said Richard Gerbasi, director of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Bonaventure does have a couple security measures in place to prevent something like this from happening. They say that one of their best assets is the eyes and ears they get from the hundreds of onlookers and tourists that just come to observe this place.

They also told us that the entire property is fenced in, but that cemetery vandalisms are far more common than you might think.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.