SCMPD attempting to identify man suspected of stealing scooter

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected of stealing a scooter from a bar parking lot on Norwood Avenue on Feb. 19.

At around 7 p.m., Metro officers responded to the victims' residence in reference to an auto theft that occurred earlier that day. Reportedly, the victim parked his black TGB Sunset Scooter at a bar on the 2100 block of Norwood Avenue.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage, showing a suspect pushing the scooter away from the parking lot, at around 6 a.m.

The scooter has a black carry case on the rear and shark teeth painted on the front.

The suspect is described as a white male with an average build, possibly wearing glasses. During the incident, he wore long ill-fitted pants, a large jacket, a baseball cap and a backpack.

Any information about the suspect’s identity should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

