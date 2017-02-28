Witness testimony begins in Jerry Manigault murder trial

It’s been three years since the body of Polly Ann Mitchell was found inside her Bluffton home.

It’s been three years since the body of Polly Ann Mitchell was found inside her Bluffton home.

Witness testimonies began in Jerry Manigault's murder trial.

He is charged in the 2014 death of Polly Ann Mitchell. Her body was found just days after a Charleston County woman was killed, both linked to the same suspect.

Day two moved along quickly. By the time they broke for lunch, seven witnesses had taken the stand. But before the end of the day, two more witnesses testified, one of which triggered the defense to ask for a mistrial.

Jerry Manigault set off a police presence after he was linked to a murder in Charleston County.

"Mr. Manigault ran across this parking lot,” said Detective Robert Roe, U.S. Marshal. “As he came across the parking lot he dropped a black backpack that he was carrying while he was running."

That black bag contained belongings from who would be Manigault's latest victim, Polly Ann Mitchell of Bluffton.

"The final item is what was in this envelope but now in a clear bag, it's a yellow metal ring with a clear stone on top of it, could be a lady's ring off of the defendant’s finger," said Detective Matthew Downing, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The prosecution and defense has gone back and forth over admissible and prejudicial evidence including autopsy photos and most recently an identification card.



"This was on his person, this is a picture of the outside of his wallet, this is the inside with his department of corrections identification card with his name on it… OBJECTION," said Detective Downing.



During pretrial, the state agreed to not enter evidence that would fill the jurors in on Manigault's previous crimes.

"The solicitor solicited testimony from this witness that is in violation of the rules of evidence,” said Trasi Campbell, Beaufort County Public Defender. “This type of testimony is improper and places my client in a light that's unfavorable for the jury. That would lead the jury to believe that he has a criminal record."

In the end, the Judge asked that the jurors disregard the Department of Corrections I.D. card instead of claiming a mistrial.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.