Bluffton middle school presents 'living museum' on final day of Black History Month

Students at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton took to the stage to celebrate the final day of Black History Month on Tuesday.

Sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students in the drama class presented a living museum exhibit. Students chose to research prominent figures in black history.

Tuesday, they dressed up and performed as them to share their work and history with their peers.

“The hope is that they learned some empathy for what’s happened in the past and the struggle of a whole group of people. And that they can translate that into their lives today,” said Sherie Bush-Sturgis, drama teacher.

Tuesday’s program ended with a performance by the school’s chorus. They were joined by a special guest: R&B artist Latrese Bush.

