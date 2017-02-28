WTOC Special Report: Affordable Care Crash

Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is a lifeline for some.

"I can barely afford to cover my family," said Tony Parrish, owner of Parrish Auto Repair.

But it’s a nightmare for others.

"Scary thought. Scary thought," said Hinesville resident Tyrone Adams.

Adams is convinced he is alive today because of Obamacare, and without it, he believes he wouldn’t be here today.

"I would be dead. There's no doubt about it," he said. "I see dark days ahead."

Parrish owns Parrish Auto Repair in Savannah. For him, the dark days are now.

"I should be finalizing and getting ready to put the finishing touches on my retirement package, and I'm scrambling around trying to find enough money to pay my health insurance," said Parrish.

Health care can't continue on its current path. That’s what Bill Lucas of Bill Lucas Insurance in Richmond Hill believes. He said all politics aside, insurance companies aren't making money in the marketplace and they're jumping ship fast.

"This past year, we had United Health Care who pulled out. We had Coventry who trimmed way back. We had Aetna who trimmed way back. We had Humana that trimmed way back," said Lucas.

Lucas believes the system, left unchanged, will crash.

"Something has to be done or I believe we have no health insurance by the end of this year."

Lucas just got back from meeting with congressmen in Washington, D.C. Through his discussions, he has a good idea of what's on the table. The top priority he says is to get insurance companies back on board.

"All of them seem to have the same goals, which was to help stabilize the marketplace," he said.

Lucas said one way they're talking about doing that would be getting more young, healthy people enrolled by cutting their costs. However, that would also mean costs would go up for older folks.

That's because we are on a three to one ratio system under the Affordable Care Act. That means if a young person is charged, for example, $100 per month the most you can charge an older person would be $300 per month. Since we can't insure an older person at such a low rate, if we up their insurance to $750 a month, we also must up the younger person's cost to $250 a month to stay in that three to one ratio.

"That's why we're not getting the participation for the younger people,” said Lucas. “So, some people have said we need to move to a five to one ratio so we can get the cost down for the younger people so the younger, healthier people will jump on."

Watch our WTOC Facebook Live discussing the Affordable Care Act with Bill Lucas below:

Another big priority is figuring out how we are going to keep everyone covered.

"I don't know that we have enough money to throw at to help everybody," he said. "I believe today we're helping some people and we're hurting some people. I believe no matter what they do we're going to help some people and we're going to hurt some people."

The answer to this may partially lie in expanding how you can use subsidies.

"One of the things they're talking about changing is maybe you could take the subsidy and buy a plan that's not offered on healthcare.gov." Lucas said.

Something that has been fairly popular is the ability to keep your child on your health insurance plan until the age of 26. It looks like that could be here to stay.

"Everyone we spoke to wanted your children to stay on your plan until they were 26," Lucas said.

Even if you are not in the individual marketplace or a small business owner, health reform will impact you.

"Compliance, the amount of your deductible, the amount of your max out of pocket, what's covered under your group insurance, what's not covered are set by the Affordable Care Act."

So, what does Lucas predict will be in our immediate future?

"By 2019, I believe we'll have other insurance policies in force."

Any prediction beyond that, he says, would just be a shot in the dark.

"If I told you what was going to happen, I would be wrong. Guaranteed. Anybody who says, 'I have all of the answers.' You know they are lying. They can't. Nobody knows. It can go so quick one way or the other," Lucas said.

Whichever way it goes we will all feel the impact in some way. Adams says he is very concerned about the future of health care.

"It terrifies me," he said.

Parrish looks forward to change.

"If it continues as it's going, I don't know what we're going to do," he said.

While the future of health care is up in the air, two things are certain this will not be an easy fix and not everyone will be happy about the changes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.