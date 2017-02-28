GBI review of Richmond Hill PD requested by chief - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GBI review of Richmond Hill PD requested by chief

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Richmond Hill Police Department.

The preliminary review is being done at the request of Richmond Hill's Police Chief, Mitch Shores, over some internal concerns.

The review is not a criminal investigation unless evidence is found.

