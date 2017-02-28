Tybee Island mayor meets with Savannah Area Young Republicans

Tybee Island's mayor met with a room full of young Republicans Tuesday evening.

Mayor Jason Buelterman heading out to Kevin Barry's Pub to make an appearance as guest speaker.

The mayor met with members of the Savannah Area Young Republicans. He took questions and updated them on the latest happenings out on the Island from handling Hurricane Matthew to future plans and growth.

"It's always good to have the opportunity to talk to young people who are involved and interested in government regardless of their political persuasion. It's very rare to see that,” said Mayor Buelterman.

Buelterman has served as Tybee's mayor since 2006. He says he hopes he can inspire more young people to be active in politics.

