Bicyclist hit by car at intersection of Goebel Avenue, E. Gwinnett St.

Savannah-Chatham Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into a crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash that involved a car that collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Goebel Avenue and Gwinnett Street around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say 63-year-old Willie Kelly was riding his bike south in the northbound lane of Goebel Avenue. He was wearing dark clothing and did not have a light on his bike. They say the car was turning northbound from Gwinnett Street onto Goebel Avenue, when it collided with Kelly.

Kelly was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

