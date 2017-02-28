Local businesses have high hopes for increase in defense spending

The Trump Administration wants to build up the U.S. military proposing a $54 billion increase in defense spending.

As we know all too well here in the Coastal Empire, defense spending has a direct impact on our quality of life with both Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart. Not to mention the Marine Corps Air Station and Parris Island in the Lowcountry.

If that increase is approved, you can bet many here are expecting that money to have a direct impact on our local economy. That's what one local business is hoping for, and she says she's not alone.

"Being right across from the base, my business depends a lot on them,” said Chrissy Hamilton, the owner of Express Sewing and Dry Cleaning.

Hamilton's skills are tailored perfectly to the needs of soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

"I would never have opened this business up without them,” she said. "They're in and out, but they keep coming back, and I really appreciate that."

Hamilton said she's encouraged by the notion of increasing military spending.

"Our military will be given the resources its brave warriors so richly deserve,” President Donald Trump said during Tuesday night’s Address to Congress.

"I think with the increased military (funding), things could only get better for businesses around here,” said Hamilton.

Already, local businesses benefit from the presence of tens of thousands of active duty military throughout the region.

"I love helping them out, because I know they're helping me out by protecting me and fighting for our country,” Hamilton said.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney said he couldn't reveal details on rebuilding the military because they are still working with the Department of Defense, likely will be for several weeks, to come up with those details.

