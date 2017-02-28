SCMPD: Mohawk St. shooting appears accidental - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD: Mohawk St. shooting appears accidental

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the 900 block of Mohawk Street near Middleground Road in Savannah.

According to police, a black male was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting appears accidental.  

Stay with us for updates to this story. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly