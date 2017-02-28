SCMPD: Mohawk St. shooting appears accidental

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the 900 block of Mohawk Street near Middleground Road in Savannah.

According to police, a black male was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting appears accidental.

#SCMPDalert Officers responded to shooting in the 900blk of Mohawk St. Non-life threatening injuries. Shooting appears accidental. — SCMPD (@scmpd) March 1, 2017

