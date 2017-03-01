Savannah-Chatham Metro Police investigating incident on Wheaton - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police investigating incident on Wheaton Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating an early morning incident in the 700 block of Wheaton Street in front of the Family Dollar.

The call went out shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with us for updates.

