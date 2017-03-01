Metro police investigate 2 accidental shootings overnight

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to two separate accidental shootings overnight.

The first one happened in the 900 block of Mohawk Street. Police say one man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. They say the victim and suspect knew each other.

The second accidental shooting happened in the 300 block of East 52nd Street.

SCMPD sent out an alert on Twitter about the shooting around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#SCMPDalert SCMPD is investigating an accidental shooting in the 300blk of E 52nd. Non-life threatening injuries. — SCMPD (@scmpd) March 1, 2017

The victim(s) suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

