Victim identified in fatal early morning shooting on Oak Forest Drive

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Oak Forest Drive, near the intersection of La Roche Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the area around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man fatally shot behind Oak Forest Apartments. They later identified the man as 33-year-old Lenoxki Smith II.

Officers on scene at shooting on Oak Forest Dr. 1 deceased. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c4LzxmtdZp — SCMPD (@scmpd) March 1, 2017

We spoke to some relatives of the victim who said he did live at Oak Forest Apartments, and that he was walking home from a friend's place around midnight when the shooting occurred. Those who live in the area told us they heard gunshots around midnight.

Police say the suspect got away from the scene before they arrived. Investigators have not been able to provide a description of the person(s) responsible at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at 912.525.3124 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.