Missing Hampton County woman found safe, unharmed

Missing Hampton County woman found safe, unharmed

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Bonnie Lightsey (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office) Bonnie Lightsey (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

Beaufort County investigators say a missing 54-year-old Hampton County woman has been found unharmed. 

Bonnie Lightsey was reported missing on Saturday, but it's now confirmed that she's been located safely in Georgia. 

