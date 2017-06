There will be a demonstration on Wednesday of the work being done to improve traffic flow along Victory Drive in Savannah.

The city of Savannah has entered a special traffic operations program with the Georgia Department of Transportation called the Savannah Regional Traffic Operations Program. It is the first program of its kind outside of the Metro Atlanta area.

The emphasis of this project is to monitor traffic and then expedite traffic flow as conditions change throughout the day.

