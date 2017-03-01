3 arrests made after reports of gunfire coming from vehicle in Varnville

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office says it has made three arrests after getting reports of someone firing a gun out of a Crown Victoria along Sparrow Road in Varnville.

A deputy spotted the Crown Victoria and found two AR-15s along with an assault rifle and two other guns inside it.

Officials say 18-year-old Hassan Collins, 17-year-old Burrison Simmons, and a juvenile were all arrested on a number of weapons charges.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.