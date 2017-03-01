3 arrests made after reports of gunfire coming from vehicle in Varnville

A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.More >>
Hunting Island State Park is set to reopen to visitors on Friday, June 2.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, and what better way to celebrate than with a free treat?More >>
