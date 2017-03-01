Online water bill payment system coming soon to Savannah residents

Savannah residents will soon be able to pay their water bill online.

The city of Savannah's revenue director says the online bill payment system is in the testing phases. The city is currently working out all issues and are looking to debut the bill pay portal by the end of March.

The city also hopes the new portal will ease concerns about the process of water billing after customers experienced a spike in their bills. Since then, the issue has been fixed.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.