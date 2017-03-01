Shuman Elementary students learn about Black History Month with WTOC

WTOC Cyreia Sandlin reads The Cat in the Hat to students. (Source: WTOC)

WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin spent most of the last day of Black History Month reading to five kindergarten classes at Shuman Elementary School.

The students got to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by Margaret McNamera. Many of the kids had questions and most everyone seemed very eager to learn about the news and television industry.

The day wrapped with a reading of The Cat in the Hat.

