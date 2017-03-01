Shuman Elementary students learn about Black History Month with WTOC

The fires may have been set with intentional and malicious intent.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking more information on a shooting death that happened early Friday morning at the Jim Jones Apartments in Glenville.More >>
A spokesperson for SCMPD says the cause of a shooting Thursday at East 37th Street and Ohio Avenue was an accidental discharge of the weapon.More >>
A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.More >>
A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.More >>
