Traffic improvements headed to City of Savannah

City officials are working on improving the flow of traffic along Victory Drive and other areas.

The city of Savannah has entered a special traffic operations program with the Georgia Department of Transportation. It's called the Savannah Regional Traffic Operations Program, which is the first program of its kind outside of the Metro Atlanta area. It will be done using technologies such as cameras surveillance, travel time monitoring, special event timing plans and real time. In addition to that, remote and cross-jurisdictional signal operations control will also be used.

The program was launched back in August 2016 to provide consultant-maintained signal operations at 56 intersections along 36 miles of Ogeechee Road, Chatham Parkway, U.S. Highway 80, Johnny Mercer Boulevard, and Victory Drive headed to Tybee Island.

So, what's coming? Signal upgrades, traffic responsive, automatic adjusted timing patterns, and travel time detectors for real time and historical travel time data. This also includes the installation of BlueTOAD, which is a traffic software system.

Stephen Henry, Traffic Engineering Administrator with the City of Savannah says, “It's been one of the more challenging corridors to manage, from a signal timing perspective. It's four lanes and 30,000 cars. It's like putting 10 pounds of sugar in a five-pound bag. We've got to do what we can with it."

WTOC also spoke with the consulting company who’ll be managing the SRTOP, and informed us that some things are already in motion.

“The first thing that we’ve already installed is cellular communications to all the intersections,” said Mike Disanza, Sr. Tech for AECOM. “That allows us to access the intersections remotely; gives us an easier time to real time to control the intersections.

AECOM hopes to have 41 cameras installed by the start summer to further help with the traffic improvements.

City officials have said that other areas are being looked at for traffic improvements, but they could not confirm where they could possibly be located.

