Killing challenge underway in GA to help minimize coyote population

Starting Wednesday, the Georgia DNR has issued what they have called a "Coyote Challenge."

It's a killing contest for hunters and trappers that will help with the unruly coyote population in the state.

We took a trip out to Tybee, where coyotes have been a problem for residents. The idea of a "killing contest" is a little difficult for some to understand. It may seem harsh, but there is a reason for it. The Georgia DNR says coyotes that are not even native to our area are now in every single one of Georgia's counties, wreaking havoc. So much so that the DNR considers them to be pest animals.

The Coyote Challenge will help minimize the population at a very critical time. Coyotes prey on other small animals in the area, and from March to August, much of that wildlife is giving birth, but their young never stand a chance of survival because they are constantly preyed upon by coyotes. As far as human interaction, coyotes have been known to go through trash and have harmed household pets on a number of occasions. The DNR thinks the program will hopefully reduce these incidents.

"As the Department of Natural Resources, we are charged with managing the native species and native populations of wildlife in our state, and we want to do that as best we can. Because coyotes are not a part of that, this is just a good tool to use to manage those populations that are not native," said Kara Day, Georgia DNR, Biologist.

The challenge allows hunters to turn in five coyote carcasses a month. If they do, their name will be put in a drawing to win a lifetime hunting license. Georgia isn't the only state that has this type of incentive program. South Carolina has its own challenge that will also grant a lifetime hunting license.

The SC DNR says the state's White-tailed deer population has declined 30 percent since 2002, much due to coyote attacks.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.