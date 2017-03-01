Beaufort Waterfront Park gets extra set of eyes

Beaufort's Waterfront Park has some new accessories to help keep you and your family safe when you visit.

It's been in the works for some years now, but as of last month, they have finally come to fruition.

Law enforcement says besides isolated incidents associated with some of the larger festivals, the park is not a hot bed for crime, but they're hoping the new security cameras will help prevent some of the problems they're seeing.

The cameras are strategically placed in Waterfront Park to help keep an eye on the crowd. Last year, the council designated tourist tax dollars and generated funds to pay for the project, but technical difficulties delayed the installation, so as of last month, about a dozen cameras went up to keep crime down.

"The more people there are looking, the safer a place always is. So, if the cameras are there, and there's anyone who might be up to something - that might not be the best thing - knows that they're watched. It serves a pretty strong tool for prevention," said Mayor Billy Keyserling, Beaufort.

So far, there are three cameras around the gazebo. City officials are expecting them to be online by next week.

