The Cathedral of St. John begins Lent celebration with Ash Wednesday

Christians across the world are celebrating Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent.

The name is derived from the practice of blessing ashes made from palm branches from last year's Palm Sunday, which are then placed on heads of participants in the shape of a cross.

Several services are being held Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Downtown Savannah, and people from all over the area are coming to celebrate.

"I'm traveling and I won't be able to be with my home church, and I've always loved visiting this cathedral,” said Missy Luce, who is visiting from Chattanooga, TN. “So it seems like the perfect place to come."

There is one more Ash Wednesday service at the cathedral on Wednesday night, beginning at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.