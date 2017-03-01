Burton Fire District offering new CPR, stroke training programs

Do you know what to do if someone is having a heart attack or stroke?

First responders at the Burton Fire District are working to make sure everyone in their community can answer that question.

The Burton Fire District has seen an increase in calls of cardiac arrests and strokes in the community over the last several years, and that's why they want the public to be aware of what to do if you're ever a bystander in that situation - a role they say could save a life.

"Ninety percent of people who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest will not survive," said Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District.

It's a shocking statistic; one that members of Burton Fire District have made it their mission to change.

"We're definitely not immune to it here in Beaufort County, where a lot of our citizens are older and have lived in the area for quite some time. We can anticipate that that number is going to maintain or increase," Byrne said.

They say there is a "chain of survival" when someone suffers a heart attack or stroke. The chain includes the first responders and ends with hospital care, but the crucial start to it all is in the hands of the community; friends, family, and neighbors as the first link.

"Bystanders who properly do CPR will triple that person's chances of actually surviving a cardiac arrest," Byrne said.

That's why they stress the importance of everyone taking CPR training and stroke education classes. The department has added five new certified instructors and they're committed to making them more accessible to the community. They say knowing what to do is a matter of life or death.

"Early CPR, good CPR, makes all the difference in the world for these patients, and makes the overall emergency system here in Beaufort County work the way it's supposed to," said Byrne.

The CPR training and certification courses are something the Burton Fire District has always offered, but they want to make sure the public is aware and ready to take advantage of these lifesaving classes.

For more information on how you can enroll in one of these courses, along with the contact information for the department,

