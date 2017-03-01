Hilton Head Island continues public forums to expand arts community

Hilton Head Island is putting the spotlight on the arts, focusing efforts on promoting and expanding the arts community.

Hilton Head Island town leaders are looking to expand the island’s arts and culture facilities.

The town is putting a greater focus on promoting entertainment, arts, culture and heritage, or EACH. A study by the venue committee has been underway, looking at the existing facilities on the island and comparing those resources with what is offered in other resort communities.

On Wednesday, they will present their findings and ask members of the community what they would like to see and how they should continue to grow the arts community.

Hilton Head Island Town Manager Steve Riley said, “When you look at all these various measures of when people are looking at where you want to live, where you want to retire to — these lists of best places to live and retire to — the arts is always a huge part of that. To have a vibrant arts culture and arts community."

"Oh, I think the commitment just as this community goes forward and grows... it's huge that we're all together in this and looking forward to increasing and maintaining the culture we have here," said Andrea Gannon of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.

Wednesday’s community forum will be held at the Hilton Head Public Service District community room at 6:30 p.m., and there are two more forums being held on Thursday.

The community forum schedule is as follows:

March 1:

Hilton Head Plantation, Plantation House - 235 Seabrook Drive - 10:30 a.m.

Town Hall - Benjamin M. Racusin Council Chambers - One Town Center Court - 4 p.m.

Hilton Head Public Service District Community Room - 21 Oak Park Drive - 6:30 p.m.

March 2:

Sea Pines, CSA Community Center - 71 Lighthouse Road - 10:30 a.m.

Central Oak Grove Baptist Church - 161 Mathews Drive - 5 p.m.

