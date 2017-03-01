Hometown Heroes: Hunter soldiers aid public and police

It took just an instant to transition from serving their country to serving their community.

"I immediately knew something was wrong and somebody needed help,’’ said Staff Sergeant Allen Cote. “So, my first reaction was just to get there and figure out who needed my help the most.’’

Six Hunter Army Airfield soldiers happened to be in the area when a drunk driver sped into traffic on Abercorn Street Monday, causing a seven-car wreck.

The quick actions of the soldiers kept the chaotic scene from being worse than it was.

"I just got out and started walking around,’’ said CW3 Arron Richards. “I was trying to identify who was in the worst possible shape.’’

"The army does a great job of preparing us for situations like that,’’ added Cote. “And at that point, it doesn't become about thought, it's about instinct and reaction.’’

The reaction assisted and impressed the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and Wednesday, Chief Jack Lumpkin presented this group of WTOC Hometown Heroes with the Citizen's Award of Commendation.

"It's just a great demonstration of the shared responsibility,’’ said Chief Lumpkin. “In their citizen's role, they saw something that needed to be done to protect the collective safety, and they stepped forward and did it.’’

The timing of the soldiers being on the scene was as fortuitous as their specialized backgrounds.

Cote, a former medic, provided immediate medical assistance. Richards, a former deputy sheriff, detained the drunk driver until the police arrived. The others honored were CW2 Dave Nelson, CW2 Jacob Stolarz, Sgt. Danielle Womack and Spc. Brianna Ransom.

"Honestly, it's just doing our duty,’’ said Richards. “We're sworn to serve and protect the people the same way the police officers and emergency personnel are.’’

"The collective safety depends on a shared responsibility mindset,’’ added Lumpkin. “And they are the top of the line.’’

