Good News: Character Counts Student of the Month

Demonstrating trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, caring, fairness, and citizenship are the six pillars of the Character Counts Program, and on Wednesday, a seventh grader was honored as the Character Counts Student of the Month.

Violet Hines, a student at Garrison School for the Arts, received the award. She is a member of the Garrison Givers and has participated in clothing and toy drives. She visited a nursing home and handed out Valentine's Day cards to the seniors, in addition to other community involvement to earn the award.

"It's an honor, and I'm really happy to receive it. It just kind of makes me happy that I get this award for something I've been doing along with other people, and all the things that we've done and accomplished, I think it's just an honor," Hines said.

Character Counts will host its monthly Super Saturday in conjunction with the Mighty Eighth Museum this coming weekend. This one is specifically for high school students and will help the kids prepare for what comes after high school, whether it's a college or career.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.