Escaped Bulloch County inmate captured

Law enforcement as they search for Craspe Wednesday night. They have been actively searching since he went missing around noon. (Source: WTOC)

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections has confirmed that escaped inmate Benjamin Craspe has been captured.

Officials say Benjamin Craspe was assigned to work detail at the Bulloch County Landfill located off Lakeview Road. Craspe was seen climbing a fence at the landfill before running into a wooded area around noon on Wednesday.

K-9 Units from the sheriff’s office and the Georgia State Prison System search overnight for Craspe.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office confirmed on social media that Craspe was captured around 8:08 a.m. Thursday morning.

Be advised the escaped inmate, Benjamin Crapse has been captured. more to follow shortly. — Bulloch Co Sheriff (@BullochSheriff) March 2, 2017

The GDC also tweeted that Craspe was recaptured without incident.

Bulloch Cty CI escapee Benjamin Crapse #recaptured w/out incident by GDC Fugitive & K-9 units. @boroherald @WTOC11. — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) March 2, 2017

BCSO officials say Craspe is being charged with escape and burglary 2nd degree, and was directly transported to Smith State Prison in Glennville while awaiting court.

