Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on Hwy 301 South in Bulloch County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 301 South in front of Agri Supply on Wednesday night in Bulloch County.

According to law enforcement, at around 8 p.m. a middle-aged female was walking toward Agri Supply by crossing U.S. 301. The truck driver tried to avoid her by attempting to stop and change lanes.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're working on interviewing the driver and trying to locate witnesses now. We're making our residence at the scene taking photographs, things like that to help us further our investigation," said SGT. David Bryant, GSP.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.