Drug dealer's car getting new look for Richmond Hill school resource officer

According to a post on the Richmond Hill Police Department's Facebook page, a recently seized Dodge Magnum is being transformed into a police car for School Resource Officer, CPL Zirpolo.

Richmond Hill High School students were asked to submit design ideas for the seized car. Daniel Pereira's design was chosen. Pereira was awarded a $100 gift card and a challenge coin from Police Chief Mitch Shores.

The car, seized from a local drug dealer, has been cleaned up. The locks have been changed. Blue lights and sirens have been installed. The car is at Pocket Media, awaiting its new look.

