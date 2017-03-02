Beaufort County goes smoke free - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort County goes smoke free

Beaufort County is officially smoke free.

Its new smoking ordinance went into effect on Wednesday, prohibiting smoking at all county-owned or operated campuses and facilities.

Any person found violating the policy can be fined.

The ordinance is even accompanied by a program to assist people who want to quit smoking. 

