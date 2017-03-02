Book lovers celebrate annual 'Read Across America Day' Thursday

Book lovers everywhere will celebrate on Thursday, March 2, for the annual Read Across America event.

The reading awareness program celebrates the 113th birthday of beloved children's author, Dr. Seuss.

Schools across the country have been celebrating all week long with Dr. Seuss-related activities leading up to Thursday's big reading event.

In Georgia, Governor Nathan Deal and First Lady Sandra Deal will celebrate Get Georgia Reading Day and kick off Read Across Georgia Month at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Following Thursday's kick off, First Lady Deal will visit and read to Georgia’s Pre-K Program and elementary school students across the state throughout March.

In the Savannah area, a few special guests will be heading to Juliette Low Elementary on Friday at 10 a.m. for the school's big Read Across America event. Several local leaders will read to the students, including Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher and Savannah-Chatham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Lockamy. This is Dr. Lockamy's last year to read to the children before retiring.

