One dead after Anderson Street fire

One person is dead and three others have been displaced from their homes following an early morning fire on East Anderson Street.

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services arrived at 655 East Anderson Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning to find heavy smoke billowing out of the upstairs of a two story quad-plex. Three residents of the house were able to exit the structure safely, but firefighters did locate an unresponsive victim in an upstairs apartment. Firefighters determined that the victim was suffering from severe smoke inhalation and they began to provide emergency care, including CPR, until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was then taken to Memorial Health University, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

SFES investigators believe that the the fire began in the kitchen area of the victim's residence and spread into the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the attic, but all of the apartment units in the quad-plex did suffer extensive smoke and water damage. Displaced residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Two of the residents are SCAD students; they are also receiving assistance from SCAD representatives. All individuals involved received immediate financial assistance from the Red Cross and private arrangements were made for each person to have a place to stay in the interim.

Investigators are still working to figure out the exact cause of the fire. The victim's identity will be withheld until proper notifications are completed. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

