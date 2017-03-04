Police investigate hit and run in Glynnwood neighborhood

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning on Skidaway Road near Glynnwood Drive.

Jeremy Brown, 32, was walking on Skidaway Road around 12:15 a.m. when he was hit by a car. The car took off before police arrived to the scene.

Brown was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information can contact police through a direct tip line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

