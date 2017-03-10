Beaufort County students show off culinary talents

Zucchini bites, chicken noodle soup and pineapple salmon were just a few things served up by Beaufort County students on Friday.

A dozen elementary schoolers cooking along with the theme, "healthy comfort food," used Lowcountry staples for inspiration.

High school students enrolled in the culinary program helped the kids with slicing, dicing and handling hot plates. The goal of the program is to stir up a passion for cooking at a young age.

"Most kids that go into culinary start at this age and they have a love for cooking at this age and it grows. It's a love you have to have to be in this industry,” said Greg Lightener, a culinary instructor.

"I like that I'm learning new things to cook and I love that I made my dish today,” said Kandice Henderson, from Shanklin Elementary.

Henry Lovett, a 5th grader, won Friday's challenge with his spicy egg wrap recipe. Friday’s finalists were chosen from more than 100 young cooks in the county.

