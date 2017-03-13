Good News: Operation Clean Sweep

It took a neighborhood effort to clean up the Edgemere and Sackville neighborhoods Saturday. Dozens of residents coming out to remove trash, cut yards and generally beautify the area in Operation Clean Sweep.

"The neighborhood needs to be clean,” said Salamenaya Merritt, of the Savannah Impact Program, “so that people respect our neighborhood when they come in it.”

An army of volunteers went into those neighborhoods to clean, with several public agencies participating to help individuals who just wanted to do their part.

"We're here with our friends from the neighborhood,” said Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez, who participated in the cleanup. “The neighborhood associations are here, the city of Savannah, Coastal Workforce, Savannah Impact Program.”

But the effort was mostly powered by people who wanted to make a difference where they live, who see the big picture in something little like raking leaves.

"I think it's important because it builds a sense of community, it builds a sense of unity and community and caring and kindness and not forgetting we're all neighbors,” said Kay Cantrell, who volunteered at the cleanup. “We're in Savannah, so it's all of our neighborhoods. Every neighborhood is our neighborhood, we're part of a community, which is Savannah. So, to help clean up the different areas and the different neighborhoods and to help the city.”

Operation Clean Sweep was part of a city-wide cleanup effort during the month of March that, with this kind of participation, can impact the quality of life for everyone who lives here.

"We have pride in our city and we have pride in our residences,” said Merritt. “So, we want to do everything we can to help keep Savannah clean.”

