Changed the clock this weekend, now check the smoke detectors

While we all changed the time on our clocks this weekend, fire departments are urging everyone to use this time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, too.

The Burton Fire District says making sure your smoke detectors are working properly is one of the most important things you can do to keep your family safe at home. They also stress the importance of having a plan and knowing what to do if that detector ever goes off.

You should have two ways out of every room in the house. Make sure exits are accessible and clear for you to escape, and for firefighters to enter.

"The flames might not get to you, but the smoke and the carbon monoxide that it puts off definitely will get you very quickly. Most people that die in a fire, they don't die in the room where the fire was--they die in another room because they were overcome. So, smoke detectors will save lives, absolutely,” said Daniel Byrne, with the Burton Fire District.

They also want parents to have a plan for escaping with young children, along with a meeting place outside of the home. Officials say now is the time to make a family plan and start practicing fire drills to ensure safety at home.

