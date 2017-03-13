CW3 James Groves dedication ceremony held at HAAF

Loved ones and friends of late Chief Warrant Officer III James Groves gathered at Hunter Army Airfield Monday for the dedication of a static display and memorial headstone.

Groves made the ultimate sacrifice. He was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013.

The static display is an OH-53D Kiowa Warrior, which is a retired military helicopter that Groves worked with. The ceremony was very special for all in attendance.

"Praise and thankfulness for their service because it is the strength and resilience of the family that allows soldiers to do what they need to do in harm’s way, so I would say praise and thanks,” said Ltc. Phillip H. Lamb.

Groves is survived by his wife and two children.

