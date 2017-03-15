Beaufort High assistant principal arrested on domestic violence charges

A Beaufort County assistant principal spent the night in jail after slapping his wife.

David McIntyre was arrested Sunday for domestic violence after Bluffton Police responded to his home. We got ahold of the police report and found out the reason police initially responded to the home.

Bluffton Police showed up because of a 911 hangup. According to the report, the argument started in the kitchen and McIntyre didn't have a problem telling police what happened. No stranger to Beaufort County, he's the head of arts, communication, and technology at Beaufort High School. When we spoke to the school district on Wednesday about his current employment status, they issued this statement, saying "Mr. McIntyre is on administrative leave. We can't comment beyond that because the school district does not publicly discuss internal personnel matters."

The police report also gives a glimpse into why the argument started, showing that when officers arrived, McIntyre approached them and told them he argued with his wife over a cell phone and the cat not using the litter box. Mr. McIntyre then went on to tell police that he slapped his wife.

He was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center the next day on a $10,000 bond. His next court appearance has not been scheduled yet.

